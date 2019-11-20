Everybody deserves a home and Knoxville is working to make sure everyone gets one.

The Cottages at Clifton opens today, Nov. 20, at 1:30 p.m. It will add 53 single-level housing units, 25 duplexes and 3 single-family homes to Knoxville's affordable housing market.

It's the second ribbon cutting in three months. Before the Cottages at Clifton opened, Five Points Three opened a new 80-unit affordable housing complex.

More projects are also under construction.

The Flats at Pond Gap are being built and it will add 102 units when it opens. It is also only one of six projects currently being developed to create affordable housing options in Knoxville.

The Knoxville Office on Homelessness found that the lack of affordable housing options is one of the primary causes of homelessness in the city. As a result, Mayor Madeline Rogero invested almost $237 million into affordable housing plans during her term.

Knoxville's next mayor, Indya Kincannon, also made affordable housing a part of her platform.