The Knoxville Opera is urgently searching for a large enough place to store scenery and props as it prepares to move out of its current home on Western Avenue.

The opera said it was notified at the end of December that the building they operate out of on Western Avenue is in the process of being sold, which means they will have to move out by the end of February.

"We are in a critical bind," said Knoxville Opera Executive and Artistic Director Brian Salesky. "Having to find a new home for our scenery and props in 6 weeks qualifies as an emergency.”

The space had been donated to the opera rent-free by Schaad Companies in 2016. It does not have money in the budget to rent such a space, so it said it is looking for a new space and asking for help from an 'angel' that could donate space in the meantime.

"We knew this would eventually happen, so what we're looking for is about 12,000 square feet of warehouse-type storage space where we can put all this wonderful material so that we can continue to be very good on our budgeting and be able to constantly use and reuse the property we own, which keeps costs down," Salesky said.

The opera said having very high ceilings will be a necessity, as many of the props and set pieces are very tall.

"The largest opera set we have is one we purchased several years ago," said Salesky. "It includes a huge amount of platforms and six columns that are 22 to 24 feet high. If necessary, we could store those horizontally and divide up the properties into two or more smaller areas."

Anyone that is able and willing to provide a space or those who know someone who would like to donate a larger storage facility to the opera are asked to contact Don Townsend at (865) 599-7961 or Brian Salesky at (865) 643-6600.

If the opera can't find a new facility in time, it said it will have to use its operating reserves to move everything and pay rent -- assuming they can even find a space. Without a long-term solution, Salesky said they would be faced with the prospect of destroying the items, which would have "a very negative effect on future productions and budgets."