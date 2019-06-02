KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Bike Walk Knoxville is asking for public input to improve safety in the region.

The organization said it specifically wants to hear from pedestrians and cyclists who've been involved in collisions of near-miss incidents within the last 12 months.

You can take the survey at this link.

The group said it hopes to use the survey to better understand the risks of biking and walking in the Knoxville region to increase safety, specifically in Knox, Blount, Anderson, Loudon and Sever counties.

People that complete the survey will be able to put their name in for several awards, including a monthly Knoxville Area Transit pass and a $50 gift card to a local bike shop.