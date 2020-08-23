Knoxville Police arrest man for stealing car at gunpoint

Police say the suspect ran from them when he was found near the car. The victim identified him as the carjacker.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — A man is in custody accused of carjacking another man in East Knoxville Saturday Morning, according to Knoxville Police.

An unidentified man was driving on Knotty Pine Way early Saturday morning, when he was stopped at gun point and told to get out of the car, police say.

Police found the car, a white Honda Accord, around 9 hours later on Lyons Way with a man standing near it. When police approached the man, he ran away from them, according to KPD.

K-9s were called in to search, according to police, and the suspect was found within a short time.

Jeromon Lawery, 36, was arrested and identified by the suspect, according to police.