The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a teen that's disappeared last week.

KPD is searching for 17-year-old Brandon McClain. Officers said McClain was last seen walking around Cecil Avenue and Broadway on Thursday, Dec. 5 around 8:15 p.m.

Authorities said he is roughly 6'0" and has a scar on his forehead.

Brandon McClain

KPD

Anyone that has seen him is asked to call 911. Anyone with information about his whereabouts should call KPD at (865) 215-7212.