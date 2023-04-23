Knoxville Police celebrates Crime Victims' Rights Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To commemorate the start of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, Knoxville Police attended the HOPE for Victims Candlelight Service Sunday evening.
National Crime Victims' Rights Week is from April 23 to April 29. Since 1981, the week celebrates the accomplishments of the victims' rights movement and reflects on how far they have come.
This year's theme, Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change., calls on communities to amplify the voices of survivors and commit to creating an environment where survivors have the confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported.
The event was hosted at KPD headquarters. KPD has expressed its readiness to protect the community and support those who are victimized.