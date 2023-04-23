Knoxville Police celebrates Crime Victims' Rights Week

National Crime Victims' Rights Week is from April 23 to April 29. This year's theme is: Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — To commemorate the start of National Crime Victims' Rights Week, Knoxville Police attended the HOPE for Victims Candlelight Service Sunday evening.

National Crime Victims' Rights Week is from April 23 to April 29. Since 1981, the week celebrates the accomplishments of the victims' rights movement and reflects on how far they have come.

We were proud to be in attendance for this evening’s HOPE for Victims Candlelight Service at KPD headquarters to commemorate the official start of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.



We stand ready to protect our community and support those who are victimized however we can.

This year's theme, Survivor Voices: Elevate. Engage. Effect Change., calls on communities to amplify the voices of survivors and commit to creating an environment where survivors have the confidence that they will be heard, believed and supported.