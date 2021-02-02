KPD: Public's help needed in finding missing woman

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating a missing woman.
Dollie Muncey, a 45-year-old, was last seen at her residence in the 1100 block of Valley Drive on Wednesday, Sept. 22, according to KPD.
It is unknown when or how she left her residence, KPD said.
Muncey is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs 175 pounds. She has hazel eyes, brown chin-length hair and a prominent tattoo on her chest that says, "John-John," according to KPD.
If you or anyone you know has information about the whereabouts of Muncey, please contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org.