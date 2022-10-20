KPD: Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting on Linden Avenue

22-year-old Aman McCutchen was arrested after a loaded handgun used in the shooting was found in his house, the Knoxville Police Department said.

Aman McCutchen was identified as a suspect following an investigation of the shooting, according to KPD.

On Oct.19, investigators obtained and served a search warrant at McCutchen's home on Parkview Avenue. McCutchen was detained and a loaded handgun was found in the home. The gun was determined to be the same gun used in the shooting of Matthews, according to KPD.