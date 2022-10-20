KPD: Man charged with first-degree murder after shooting on Linden Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 22-year-old Knoxville man was arrested on Wednesday in connection with the shooting death of a 23-year-old earlier this month, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Aman McCutchen was identified as a suspect following an investigation of the shooting, according to KPD.
On Oct.19, investigators obtained and served a search warrant at McCutchen's home on Parkview Avenue. McCutchen was detained and a loaded handgun was found in the home. The gun was determined to be the same gun used in the shooting of Matthews, according to KPD.
KPD said McCutchen is in custody and has been charged with first-degree murder.