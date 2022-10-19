Instead of tickets, KPD gave gift cards to help people fix broken headlights and taillights

In August, Advance Auto Parts donated $1,000 worth of gift cards to the KPD for officers to give to motorists who were pulled over for equipment violations, such as a broken taillight or headlight. All of those cards have now been passed out to Knoxville motorists! Here are few clips of officers passing out those cards to help motorists replace their malfunctioning equipment with little to no financial burden. A big thanks to Advance Auto Parts for partnering with us as part of their roadway and vehicle safety program!