Instead of tickets, KPD gave gift cards to help people fix broken headlights and taillights

Instead of writing tickets, the Knoxville Police Department gave out $1,000 worth of gift cards to help people get their cars fixed.
Credit: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — In August, the Knoxville Police Department tried a different approach when pulling people over for broken vehicle equipment, like busted headlights or taillights.

Instead of handing out tickets, they gave out gift cards to Advance Auto Parts. They said the store donated $1,000 worth of gift cards for officers to give away to drivers pulled over for their headlights, taillights, or other kinds of equipment violations. KPD said all of the cards were given out to Knoxville drivers.

The gift cards were worth $10 each, and police gave them out to motorists and bikers according to a video posted on social media. The video showed police handing out gift cards and warnings, talking with people about the program and urging them to get the equipment fixed as quickly as possible.

According to Knoxville, the fine for a broken headlight or taillight can cost as much as $74.50.

In August, Advance Auto Parts donated $1,000 worth of gift cards to the KPD for officers to give to motorists who were pulled over for equipment violations, such as a broken taillight or headlight. All of those cards have now been passed out to Knoxville motorists! Here are few clips of officers passing out those cards to help motorists replace their malfunctioning equipment with little to no financial burden. A big thanks to Advance Auto Parts for partnering with us as part of their roadway and vehicle safety program!

Posted by Knoxville Police Department - TN on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

