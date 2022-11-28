KPD: Officer treated for minor injury after crash

The crash happened on Sunday on North Peters Road at Market Place Boulevard, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Knoxville Police Department officer was involved in a crash on Sunday afternoon, KPD said.

The crash happened at around 2:15 p.m. on North Peters Road at Market Place Boulevard, according to KPD.

Witness statements, as well as evidence at the scene, show that the officer was responding to a call and driving east on North Peters Road when a truck pulled out in front of them at the Market Place Boulevard exit, KPD said.

The officer was taken to a hospital for evaluation on a minor injury, according to KPD.