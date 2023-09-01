KPD to increase traffic enforcement over Labor Day weekend to prevent serious crashes

The Knoxville Police Department said more officers would be on the roads starting Friday, watching for dangerous driving.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department will have more presence on the roads over the Labor Day weekend, staying vigilant and working to prevent serious crashes.

The department said officers would conduct high-visibility traffic enforcement starting Friday through Labor Day. They said they will work to deter reckless and careless driving within Knoxville.

They also said the roads are expected to be busier during the holiday, so drivers should give themselves extra time to get to their destinations. KPD also said they should make sure to slow down, buckle up and pay extra attention to the road over the weekend.

And they urged drivers to find another way home if they drink alcohol over Labor Day weekend. According to Mothers Against Drunk Driving, an advocacy group, 435 fatalities were reported across Tennessee in 2020 involving alcohol-impaired drivers or drivers who had used drugs.