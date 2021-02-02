KPD: Man arrested for child abuse after one-year-old overdoses on heroin

The child was taken to East Tennessee Children's Hospital for treatment while the father, Jeffery Michael Thompson, face charges of child abuse and neglect.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One man has been arrested after his one-year-old child overdosed on heroin.

Knoxville Police Department says they responded to an overdosing incident involving a child on October 12 at 8:07 p.m at 2008 Mountnair Drive.

According to KPD, AMR arrived at the scene and found the child was turning blue and not breathing. The child was given two doses of Narcan and was taken to East Tennessee Children's Hospital by ambulance.

The father, 33-year-old Jeffery Michael Thompson of Friendsville, admitted to officers at the scene that he had shot up two points of heroin in the bathroom while watching the child.

Thompson said he did not wash his hands and fed the child string cheese and touched her with his bare hands. Shortly after, he noticed the child had become "woozy" and sleepy, saw her eyes roll back and then she stopped breathing.

KPD says the mother of the child, Madeline Styles, was not at the scene during the incident. A Department of Children's Service referral was made.