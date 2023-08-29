x
KPD asks for public's help in locating missing 61-year-old

Mary Crippen was last seen at an abandoned property in the 2400 block of E. Magnolia Ave. in June, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Credit: KPD

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they're searching for a 61-year-old who was last seen two months ago.

Mary Crippen was seen at an abandoned property in the 2400 block of E. Magnolia Ave. in June. She last spoke with her family in early July, according to KPD. 

Crippen was reported missing on Aug. 21. She is 5 foot 7 inches, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair. 

Anyone with information regarding Crippen's location is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous.

