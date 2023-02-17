KPD appoints first-ever Deputy Chief of Professional Standards

Brooklyn Sawyers Belk will review and evaluate the Knoxville Police Department's policies, practices, procedures and training.

Example video title will go here for this video

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Brooklyn Sawyers Belk was announced as the Knoxville Police Department's first-ever Deputy Chief of Professional Standards on Friday, Feb. 17.

Belk will have multiple responsibilities under this position.

Firstly, Belk will assess "the department’s work, including its policies, practices, procedures, training, communications, and standards, to help create, enhance, develop, plan, integrate, and implement diversity, equity, and inclusion goals and strategies," according to the job description.

Belk will oversee investigative work for internal affairs that can involve issues that are "highly sensitive and confidential." Belk will give briefings to the police assistant chief about complaints made against KPD or its employees, the job description said.

Belk will also review and audit body-worn camera violations, and review recordings in order to audit officer performance. She will communicate with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the District Attorney General's Office on police shootings and in-custody deaths, according to the job description.

It is also Belk's responsibility to assess "KPD's current culture versus the desired culture and identify specific gaps needing to be addressed," the job description said.

KPD Chief Paul Noel initiated the process of creating this position in late 2022. It was approved by the Knoxville City Council in two successive readings in January and Civil Service Merit Board on Feb 8.

“Brooklyn is a perfect fit for this role,” Noel said. “Her vast array of experience and deep knowledge of constitutional law will help her be successful and make her an invaluable member of our department and Command Staff. She is a uniquely qualified leader with national experience and will serve the city well. I am excited to bring Brooklyn into the fold as we continue working towards making our department the best it can be.”

Belk graduated from UT's College of Law, where she obtained a Doctor of Jurisprudence, according to KPD.

KPD said Belk served as a federal prosecutor for the United States Department of Justice from 2009 to 2018, including in East and Middle Tennessee. Additionally, Belk has published numerous articles in well-known publications such as Bloomberg Law, Thomas Reuters Westlaw, Law360 and Dicta. She has also delivered regional and national training and continuing education for law enforcement, attorneys and judges.

“Thank you Mayor Kincannon and Chief Noel for this appointment,” Belk said. “I am excited to continue my work with law enforcement as the first person to serve in this new position. I bring varied experience—from academia to the practice of law—garnered over nearly 20 years. I will leverage that depth and breadth of experience to be an effective member of KPD’s executive leadership team. I look forward to working with Chief Noel and the entire KPD team as we endeavor to serve Knoxville’s diverse and ever-changing community.”