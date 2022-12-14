KPD searching for 15-year-old missing again after he 'ran on foot' from hospital

On Wednesday, the TBI announced Donovan Smith was found safe after they issued an endangered child alert for him. Then, KPD said he ran from the hospital.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early in December, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issued an endangered child alert for a Knoxville 15-year-old who they said had a medical condition and was believed to not have his medication.

Then on Wednesday, they said Donovan Smith was found safe. Later that same day though, the Knoxville Police Department said he ran from the East Tennessee Children's Hospital and was reported missing again.

They said he was last seen at around 5 p.m. Wednesday wearing a white shirt, blue plaid pajama pants and black Air Force ones. He is around 5'8" tall and weighs around 250 pounds, according to KPD.

The said officers took him to the hospital for evaluation before he ran from the hospital. They also said he is dependent on insulin.

They said anyone with information about his location should call 911, or reach out to the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.