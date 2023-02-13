Knoxville police searching for 23-year-old woman who left her home Monday afternoon

The Knoxville Police Department said there were "concerns regarding her well-being."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were searching for a 23-year-old woman who left her North Knoxville home Monday afternoon "via unknown means."

They said Audree Duncan, 23, left her home on Whittle Springs Road between 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. on Monday. They said she is around 5'1" tall and weighs around 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown shoulder-length hair.

They also said that she has a heart tattoo behind her right ear and a flower tattoo on her right wrist.

They said there were "concerns regarding her well-being" and that anyone with information about her location should call 911.