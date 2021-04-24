Knoxville Police Department to conduct internal review of officers involved in Austin East shooting

The department will look into whether the officers complied with policy and procedure. Officials said it is a routine part of any officer-involved shooting.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that it will be conducting its own internal review into the actions of the officers involved in the shooting at Austin East Magnet High School.

Officials said that conducting an internal review is a routine part of any officer-involved shooting. The review does not officials begin until the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is finished looking into it and the KPD receives copies of the files associated with that investigation, officials said.

The internal review is meant to determine if the officers complied with the department's policies and procedures.

The officers involved in the Austin East High School shooting include Officer Jonathon Clabough, Officer Brian Baldwin, Lt. Stanley Cash and SRO Adam Wilson. They will be on paid administrative leave while the review is underway, officials said.

Wilson will also need to be medically cleared for duty before returning to work, officials said.

Anthony Thompson Jr., a 17-year-old student, died during the altercation with police. Officers went to the high school to arrest him after another student accused him of domestic assault.

The officers knew that Thompson was known to carry a gun, but officials said they had no reason to believe he had it with him at the school. Officer Clabough said that he saw the barrel of a gun in Thompson's hoodie pocket during an altercation in the bathroom, leading to the shooting.