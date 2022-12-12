KPD warns about online 'sextortion,' where criminals try to extort graphic images from minors

According to the Knoxville Police Department, "sextortion" is when an adult pressures a minor to make explicit images, or threatens to share those images.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department posted a video on social media warning people about online "sextortion," a kind of crime they said is happening across the U.S.

Sextortion is when an adult pressures minors to make explicit images of themselves or threatens to share graphic photos from them for the purposes of extorting money.

"It's going on every day, all over the nation. It's going on more than we know it," said John Kiely, a police officer in a video about the crime shared by KPD. "These predators are causing our children to make mistakes."

They said the criminals usually start by luring minors into seemingly-average online conversations. They said the criminals are aware of how common it is for minors to have cell phones or other kinds of unmonitored internet access.

"Once the child has sent some inappropriate picture, then they're hooked. They keep thinking, 'Well if I provide just a little bit more, then this person will go away.' And, of course, that never happens," said Thomas Evans, another officer who spoke in the video.

KPD said anyone who learns about an incident resembling sextortion should immediately contact the police department. They can be contacted online or by calling them at 865-215-7450.

"That's just part of our world now," said Evans. "Talk with your kids and be aware of what applications they're using on the phone, what applications they use on the computer because all these applications are used by the offenders."

KPD also recommended parents and guardians review materials from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, to prevent sextortion. They said some red flags from people involved in sextortion include intentionally moving communications with a child from one online platform to another, pretending to work for a modeling agency to get graphic images of a child or threatening to create graphic images or videos of the child using digital tools.