KPD releases sketch of suspect wanted for attempted rape, asking public for help

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 30 years old and around 6’1” with short and spiky hair.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in identifying a man wanted for questioning for an attempted rape.

KPD said it happened at around 2 a.m. on June 24 in the area of Stone Street and Tyson Street. They believe the suspect regularly hangs around the Broadway and Magnolia area.

The suspect was described as a white male, approximately 30 years old and around 6’1” with short and spiky hair, according to officials.

If you have information on the suspect, you can contact East TN Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous.