KPD: Parents located after toddler found alone at gas station

She was found alone at the Good Stop at 3004 East Magnolia Avenue at around 3:45 p.m., according to police.
Credit: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (5:25 p.m.): The parens have been located and the girl is safe, according to KPD.

--

The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in finding a guardian for a little girl. 

She was found alone at the Good Stop at 3004 East Magnolia Avenue at around 3:45 p.m. Saturday. She is between 3 to 4 years old and not communicating with anyone, according to police. 

According to KPD, she possibly exited a late 90s or early 2000s model gold Toyota Tacoma pulling what appeared to be a fishing boat. 

Anyone with information or who knows her guardians is asked to call 911.

