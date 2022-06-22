Knoxville police hoping to get feedback from the community

The Knoxville Police Department shared a survey on social media, hoping to collect feedback from the community.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is looking for feedback from the community about their performance.

They released a survey on Wednesday, asking people to answer a short list of questions. It's called the "Resident Satisfaction Survey" and there are six questions in total, and they are listed below.

Please rate how satisfied or unsatisfied you are with the overall performance of the Knoxville Police Department.

Please rate how satisfied or unsatisfied you are with the overall competence of Knoxville Police Department employees.

Please rate how satisfied or unsatisfied you are with the general attitude and behavior of KPD officers towards citizens and residents.

Please rate how satisfied or unsatisfied you are with the overall safety and security of your neighborhood or local community.

What do you view as the primary public safety concern or issue in your neighborhood or local community?

Do you have any recommendations or suggestions for improving how the KPD can better serve you and the public?

The first four questions are ranked between "very satisfied" and "very unsatisfied" while the last two questions allow people to write personal responses.

Anyone who wants to take the survey can access it online.

"Your input will help enhance our operations and let us know what you view as the top safety concerns and issues in your neighborhood," KPD said on social media.