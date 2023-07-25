KPD increases patrols in Fountain City Park and Edgewood Park areas following complaints related to homelessness

The Knoxville Police Department said they focused on "addressing persistent quality of life issues, to include loitering and littering."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that in response to concerns from residents, officers increased patrols in the Fountain City Park and Edgewood Park areas over the weekend.

They said patrols also increased in the Caswell Park and Adair Park areas. Officers conducted more walking and high-visibility patrols, focused on addressing quality-of-life issues. KPD said the patrols also included loitering and littering, as well as deterring other kinds of behavior that could threaten people's safety in the area.

"Making our public parks safer for all who use them and nearby residents will continue to be a focus for patrol officers," KPD said on social media.

Recently, business owners in the area raised concerns about homelessness in Fountain City. Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon went to the park on July 17 to check things for herself. While she said her staff keeps her informed, she said she prefers to be hands-on.

She said she was checking how safe or unsafe she would feel while in this park.

"But when I was there, I didn't see any litter, I didn't see anybody doing anything illegal, I did see someone who appeared to be homeless, sitting quietly on a bench, not bothering anybody, not breaking any laws, not taking using or selling drugs. And, you know, people who are just sitting in a park bench are allowed to do that," Kincannon previously said about her visit. "But I do want to encourage community members, if you do see illegal activity in a park — camping is illegal, buying, selling using drugs is illegal."