Slow down! Knoxville police issue dozens of school zone traffic citations on first day back to class

KPD said 30 of the citations were for speeding in school zones.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is warning drivers to follow school zone traffic laws after issuing several citations on the first day back to school.

As the new school year begins, drivers should remember that school zone speed limits are back in effect.

KPD said it issued a total of 59 traffic citations on Monday. 30 of the citations were for speeding, and officers issued 30 other warning citations.

"Please use caution in active school zones and slow down!" KPD said.

Knox County Schools said drivers should also be aware of laws regarding school buses that are loading or unloading students. Unless there is a physical median or barrier between you and a stopped bus, you have to stop so kids can safely exit the bus.

Officers are patrolling school zones during drop-off and dismissal times to prevent speeding, reckless driving and distracted driving, and to look out for drivers who fail to stop for school buses.

"KPD officers will be in as many school zones as possible during arrival & dismissal to make sure students stay safe. Do you part by using caution in active school zones -- slow down, put the phone away and pay attention," KPD said.