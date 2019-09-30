KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department officers will grow their beards while raising money for four different causes, beginning officially on Oct. 1.

Last year the KPD raised over $11,000 for charity during November and December 2018.

KPD officers are typically prohibited from donning a beard, but those rules will be suspended for the final three months of 2019.

Officers who grow out their beard will make a donation for each month of their participation.

During OctoBeard, all funds raised will benefit the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Funds collected during No Shave November will be divided between the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the Prostate Cancer Foundation.

In DecemBeard, all funds will go to the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

Last year, the KPD donated $7,195 that was distributed between the National Breast Cancer Foundation, the Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation and the Prostrate Cancer Foundation.

They also raised $3,985 for the East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

