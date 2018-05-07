There were no deaths in Knoxville over the July 4th holiday period, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The 20-hour period started on July 3, 2018 at 4 p.m. and lasted until July 4, 2018 at midnight.

KPD said this year's 4th of July Traffic Enforcement period didn't include any fatal crashes.

Officers responded to a total of 33 crashes with 30 resulting in property damage and only three resulting in injuries.

Officers gave out 441 traffic citations during the period and 182 of those were due to speeding.

Aside from citations, Knoxville Police said six arrests were made for driving under the influence. There were 50 misdemeanor arrests and 15 felony arrests.

Officers also were available to 21 disabled or stranded motorists over the course of the 20-hour period as well.

