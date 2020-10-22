Knoxville Police searching for missing 9-year-old boy Wednesday night

The Knoxville Police Department said that Justin Pina, 9, was last seen around Paul Houge Park in East Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that they are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy who was last seen around Paul Houge Park in East Knoxville, near Chestnut and Wilson Avenue.

They said that Justin Pina, 9, is about 5'1" and 90 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black shirt with a white skeleton that glows in the dark, as well as blue shorts, according to police.

If anybody sees him, police said they should call 911 immediately. Information about where he could be or the time when he was last seen was not immediately available.