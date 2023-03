Alexis Franklin left 3227 Division Street on foot in the early hours of March 22, according to KPD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in finding a 16-year-old who was last seen in West Knoxville on Thursday.

According to KPD, Alexis Franklin left Catholic Charities of East Tennessee located at 3227 Division Street on foot in the early hours on March 22. There are also concerns regarding her well-being.