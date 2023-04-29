Knoxville police searching for woman last seen April 14

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in search of a missing woman who was last seen on April 14.
A statewide alert was requested for 23-year-old Nia Baise who is believed to be in Virginia, according to KPD.
She is around 6 feet tall, 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans. According to officials, Baise takes medication and could be at serious medical risk without it.
Anyone with information concerning Baise's whereabouts is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165. Tipsters can remain anonymous.