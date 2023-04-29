Knoxville police searching for woman last seen April 14

A statewide alert was requested for 23-year-old Nia Baise who is believed to be in Virginia, according to KPD.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in search of a missing woman who was last seen on April 14.

She is around 6 feet tall, 170 pounds and was last seen wearing a green hoodie and blue jeans. According to officials, Baise takes medication and could be at serious medical risk without it.