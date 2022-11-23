KPD: 69-year-old woman found safe after she was reported missing in South Knoxville

The Knoxville Police Department said Brenda Nichols was last seen at around 2 p.m. Wednesday in South Knoxville.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — UPDATE (8:30 p.m.): The Knoxville Police Department said Brenda Nichols, 69, was found safe Wednesday night.

The Knoxville Police Department said Wednesday they were searching for a missing 69-year-old woman who could possibly have dementia.

They said Brenda Nichols was last seen at around 2 p.m. Wednesday on Daylily Drive, in South Knoxville walking a small white dog.

They said she is around 5'1" tall and has gray and black hair. They said they did not know what kind of clothing she could be wearing.

Anyone with information about her location should reach out to 911 to report it.