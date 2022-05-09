Knoxville police searching for teen who disappeared a week ago

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old who disappeared earlier in September.
According to police, Desaray Thurmer was last seen leaving her home on Middlebrook Pike in an Uber vehicle on Sept. 5. Police said she was possibly heading to an address on Avalon Drive and has not been seen since 8 p.m. that night.
Anyone with information about Thurmer's whereabouts should contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165, online at http://easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.