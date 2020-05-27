Knoxville Police searching around Victor Ashe Park for missing woman

Michelle Fields, 43, is approximately 5'2", 180 pounds and was last seen wearing a tank top and leggings.

Knoxville police said they are searching for a missing woman whose car was found near the pond at Victor Ashe Park.

Michelle Fields is a 43-year-old woman with tattoos on her chest, arm and leg, according to police. They said she is approximately 5'2" and 180 pounds, and was last seen wearing a tank top and leggings.

They received a report about her missing on Tuesday, at around 11:50 p.m. After finding her car near Victor Ashe Park, police began searching the woods in the area and the perimeter around the pond. Search and rescue members were called in to help.

They followed a bloodhound trail that led down to the pond area. So, they called the Knoxville Fire Department and Knoxville Rescue Squad to the scene.

Divers searched the area for around 35 minutes before stopping at around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday morning. Searches began again at around 9 a.m.