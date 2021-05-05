Knoxville police to pull its officers out of Knox County Schools starting this summer

Mayor Indya Kincannon said the city and KPD will withdraw from its agreement with the school system starting June 12, but officers will still respond to emergencies.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department will withdraw its uniformed officers from Knox County schools after the end of the school year, Knoxville's mayor announced Wednesday.

Mayor Indya Kincannon sent a letter to the Knox County Board of Education, saying KPD and the city will withdraw from its Memorandum of Agreement with the school system starting June 12, which is after graduation ceremonies.

The news comes after weeks of protest and conversations about the role of police and uniformed security inside schools after a KPD officer shot and killed student Anthony Thompson Jr. during an armed confrontation at Austin-East Magnet High School last month.

The mayor said the district's security division has grown since it entered into the agreement years ago, saying it was time to engage in public dialogue about KPD's role in school safety.

City officers will still remain ready to respond to any emergencies at schools.

"The Knoxville Police Department and the City of Knoxville look forward to participating in discussions with all stakeholders as we envision the best ways to provide a safe and appropriate learning environment for all students and staff," Kincannon said in the letter.

The school system currently employs 105 armed security officers, and there are 14 KPD officers serving as SROs.

The Knox County Board of Education met Wednesday to discuss the Memorandum of Agreement it has with the city and how to move forward with school safety. The board said it still wishes to re-negotiate its agreement and continue conversations about school safety.