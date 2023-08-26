KPD working to identify woman believed to have dementia found wandering on Merchant Dr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were working to identify a woman they believe to have dementia found wandering near a restaurant on Merchant Dr.
They said the woman was found near the Outback Steakhouse, and said her place of residence or any contact information for a loved one was not available. They asked anyone who could identify her, who knows where she lives or who could provide other pertinent information to call 911.
No other information about the woman or her condition was immediately available. This story will be updated when more information is available.