KPD working to identify woman believed to have dementia found wandering on Merchant Dr.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said they were working to identify a woman they believe to have dementia found wandering near a restaurant on Merchant Dr.

They said the woman was found near the Outback Steakhouse, and said her place of residence or any contact information for a loved one was not available. They asked anyone who could identify her, who knows where she lives or who could provide other pertinent information to call 911.