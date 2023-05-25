Knoxville's outdoor pools to open for the season over Memorial Day weekend

Ed Cothren Pool and Inskip Pool are both expected to open over the Memorial Day weekend.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville workers are getting outdoor, public pools ready for the summer. Two of the city's outdoor pools are expected to open over the Memorial Day weekend — Ed Cothren Pool and Inskip Pool.

City leaders said facilities crews have repainted the green trim at Ed Cothren Pool, improving the facility's look while also making sure that the pool was safe for swimmers. It is located at 1737 Reynolds St., in Northwest Knoxville and costs $3 per person to visit. It is open between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday, and 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Sunday.

There is also a baby pool, restrooms and concessions available. In a nearby park, people can also find a playground, outdoor basketball court, baseball field, football practice area and a greenway.

Inskip Pool is located at 4204 Bruhin Road, in North Knoxville. Admission costs $4 per person and inside the pool area, people can find a sand volleyball court, a playground, a baby pool and concessions. The pool also has a high diving board and two low diving boards.

There are also three tennis courts located in a nearby park, as well as a youth disc golf course and a playground. Inskip Pool is open from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. on Monday through Saturday. It's open from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Both pools are expected to open on Saturday, May 27. Animals at both parks must be on a leash and no alcoholic beverages are allowed. The pool will close after Labor Day, on Sept. 4 and will move to a weekend-only schedule from Aug. 8 through Labor Day.