Two outdoor pools to open for the season over Memorial Day weekend in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two outdoor public pools will open for the season over the Memorial Day weekend in Knoxville, giving families a chance to take a break from the heat and enjoy some fun.

Ed Cothren Pool, located at 1737 Reynolds Street, and Inskip Pool, located at 4204 Bruhin Road, will welcome visitors starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

However, Inskip Pool will close shortly after Memorial Day weekend to give new lifeguards and pool staff to undergo training and get certified. It will be closed from May 31 through June 3 but will reopen for the duration of the summer on June 4.

Weather permitting, pools are generally open from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. from Monday through Saturday and from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. on Sundays. It costs $4 per person at Inskip Pool and $3 per person at Ed Cothren Pool. Officials said discounts are available for large groups.

Ed Cothren Pool is 275,000 gallons large with a diving board, an accessible ramp and a baby pool. It is also surrounded by a park that includes a baseball field, a basketball court, a concession stand, two playgrounds, three shelters and a greenway loop.

Inskip Pool is slightly larger at 285,000 gallons with two low dives and a high dive. It also has a wading pool and three covered pavilions. The surrounding park also has a sand volleyball court, a concession stand, a playground, three tennis courts, a walking loop and a nine-hole youth disc golf course.