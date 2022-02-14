Knox County completes $1.8 million project on East Emory Road

Construction began in April 2021 to realign Bishop Road, Taggart Lane and Norman Jack Lane to create a single intersection with E. Emory Road.

POWELL, Tenn — Knox County Engineering and Public Works has completed a $1.8 million project that "drastically improves" safety on a section of E. Emory Road in Powell.

Construction began in April 2021 to realign Bishop Road, Taggart Lane and Norman Jack Lane to create a single intersection with E. Emory Road.

The county solved the problem of limited lines of sight with a lot of left-turn conflicts by realigning the roads to create a single interchange with new traffic signals, turn lanes and pedestrian crosswalks.

“We’ve gotten a lot of good feedback from the community. We’re excited about it. We think it’ll provide a lot safer travel for the folks out here in Powell,” Director of Engineering and Public Works Jim Snowden said.