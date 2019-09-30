KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department will celebrate the 36th annual National Night Out on Tuesday.

National Night Out, set for Oct. 1, is a community event in which Knoxville residents and local police officers have a chance to build relations amongst each other along with food, dance, and festivities.

There will be multiple locations that will participate in the Nights events tomorrow.

Neighborhoods can participate by hosting potluck dinners, playing games, or simply turning on their porch lights in support of National Night Out.

Knoxville Police Department

The following is a list of locations participating in the 36th National Nights Out:

West

Seven Springs @ Piney Grove and Amherst Rd at pool

Norwood/ Murray Dr./ Wilkerson Dr. @ Norwood United Methodist Church

Northwest Hills @ 3103 Kingsmore Dr.

Mechanicsville Community Association @ Danny Mayfield Park

Montrose Court @ 7605 Red Bay Way

East

Montgomery Village @ Montgomery Village Library

Vestal @ Mary Vestal Park

South Knox Alliance / View Park @ 3103 Panorama Dr.

South Haven @ 3423 Sevier Ave

Harrill Hills @ Lindmont Dr.

Woodale/ Central @ Woodale and Central Ave. Pike

Old North Knox @ Park at Oklahoma

Chilhowee Park @ Chilhowee Park Pavilion

Spring Hill Villas @ Spring Park Rd at mailboxes

Inskip @ 4810 Rowan Rd at Inskip Baptist Church

Glasgow @ 4300 Glasgow Rd

Dandridge Ave @ Beck Cultural Center (regular meeting)

For more information please contact the Knoxville Police Department.





