KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department will celebrate the 36th annual National Night Out on Tuesday.
National Night Out, set for Oct. 1, is a community event in which Knoxville residents and local police officers have a chance to build relations amongst each other along with food, dance, and festivities.
There will be multiple locations that will participate in the Nights events tomorrow.
Neighborhoods can participate by hosting potluck dinners, playing games, or simply turning on their porch lights in support of National Night Out.
The following is a list of locations participating in the 36th National Nights Out:
West
Seven Springs @ Piney Grove and Amherst Rd at pool
Norwood/ Murray Dr./ Wilkerson Dr. @ Norwood United Methodist Church
Northwest Hills @ 3103 Kingsmore Dr.
Mechanicsville Community Association @ Danny Mayfield Park
Montrose Court @ 7605 Red Bay Way
East
Montgomery Village @ Montgomery Village Library
Vestal @ Mary Vestal Park
South Knox Alliance / View Park @ 3103 Panorama Dr.
South Haven @ 3423 Sevier Ave
Harrill Hills @ Lindmont Dr.
Woodale/ Central @ Woodale and Central Ave. Pike
Old North Knox @ Park at Oklahoma
Chilhowee Park @ Chilhowee Park Pavilion
Spring Hill Villas @ Spring Park Rd at mailboxes
Inskip @ 4810 Rowan Rd at Inskip Baptist Church
Glasgow @ 4300 Glasgow Rd
Dandridge Ave @ Beck Cultural Center (regular meeting)
For more information please contact the Knoxville Police Department.