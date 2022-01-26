North Knoxville Public Safety Complex construction continues, two-thirds complete

Contractor crews have now logged their 100th week of transforming a vacated North Knoxville hospital campus into the City's new Public Safety Complex. They're two-thirds of the way done, with the project's completion expected late this year. Get an inside look at the progress in this video and learn more at https://knoxvilletn.gov/blog/One.aspx?portalId=16502544&postId=18289471&portletAction=viewpost.