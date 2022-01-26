North Knoxville Public Safety Complex construction continues, two-thirds complete

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Work is continuing for the City of Knoxville's new Public Safety Complex.
The City of Knoxville said construction crews have spent 100 weeks transforming a vacant hospital campus into workspaces for government offices, college classrooms and private redevelopment.
The complex will house agencies like the Knoxville Police Department, the Knoxville Fire Department and the city's pension system.
As crews razed buildings that could not be repurposed, the city said it re-discovered an original St. Mary's Hospital building from 1929.
The city said the project began in March 2020 and is now two-thirds completed. The project is a $55.8 million public investment, according to the city.