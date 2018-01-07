Around 300 people rallied Saturday afternoon in downtown Knoxville as part of a widespread network of marches and rallies opposing family separation at the United States' southern border.

Even though the rally came only five days after another rally supporting the same resolutions, Saturday's demonstration offered East Tennesseans a chance to be a part of a movement taking place in more than 750 locations across America.

"I really feel it's important to be a part of something larger than yourself ," rally participant Braxton McDaniel said. "If we allow this to happen, then we will allow worse things to happen further down the road."

The rally took on a political tone with chants of 'vote them out' and 'this is what democracy looks like.' Some supporters called for others to vote Democrat in upcoming elections, yet other recognized a need to work past political differences to fix longstanding issues.

Kirksley Croft spoke at the rally about her experience meeting detainees at an ICE detention center in Georgia.

"Obviously nothing is going to happen very quickly," Croft said. "I think what people just really want from the administration and from the political debate as a whole is a middle ground because its so partisan right now.

"Whatever side of the political spectrum you're on, these are real people," Croft said. "They have lives."

