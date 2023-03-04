KFD crews rescue woman trapped in rocks along river for nearly 4 hours

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville fire crews rescued a woman who had been stuck on the rocks behind 303 Flats in South Knoxville for hours.
According to the Knoxville Fire Department, crews responded to a technical rescue along the Tennessee River near Blount Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Monday.
Someone called Knox County 911 to report they heard a woman calling for help but said they could not see her.
KFD crews found the woman roughly 75 feet down a rocky embankment approximately 30 feet from the Tennessee River shore.
KFD teams began a low-angle rescue operation, which took a little more than an hour to complete. The patient was lowered to the shoreline and transferred to AMR at the City Docks.
KFD said the woman was in stable condition at the time they transferred her, saying she was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. The woman told crews she had been stuck on the rocks for nearly four hours before her rescue.