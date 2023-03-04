KFD crews rescue woman trapped in rocks along river for nearly 4 hours

KFD said the woman was taken to a hospital for further evaluation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville fire crews rescued a woman who had been stuck on the rocks behind 303 Flats in South Knoxville for hours.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, crews responded to a technical rescue along the Tennessee River near Blount Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

Someone called Knox County 911 to report they heard a woman calling for help but said they could not see her.

KFD crews found the woman roughly 75 feet down a rocky embankment approximately 30 feet from the Tennessee River shore.

The patient has been safely removed to the docks and has been transferred to the care of an AMR ambulance crew. pic.twitter.com/wZkuMjsQF0 — Knoxville Fire (@KnoxvilleFire) April 3, 2023

KFD teams began a low-angle rescue operation, which took a little more than an hour to complete. The patient was lowered to the shoreline and transferred to AMR at the City Docks.