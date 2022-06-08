Knoxville's Safety City announces summer hours

Safety City is meant to teach children up to fourth grade about vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle and fire safety.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A community service project by the Knoxville Police Department will be open on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays during the summer.

Safety City is a large project that features miniatures of different Knoxville locations, effectively creating a mini-city inside of west Knoxville. Officials use it to teach children about vehicle, pedestrian, bicycle and fire safety.

Children up to fourth grade can take part in the safety programs. Officials give them a chance to get a hands-on safety education in an area complete with child-sized buildings, paved streets, working traffic signals, traffic signs and sidewalks.

During the summer, it will be open from 9 a.m. through 2 p.m. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays. During this time, officials said children are encouraged to bring their bikes and scooters to have fun in the park. No motorized scooters, skateboards, rollerblades or hoverboards are allowed.

Officials said it will be closed on June 16 for training.

Safety City will also be open from 4:30 p.m. through 8 p.m. on July 20 and July 21, in addition to its regular summer hours.