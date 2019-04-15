KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Clayton Foundation is exploring other locations for its proposed $150 million dollar science museum.

The City of Knoxville has been working with the foundation to build on the site of the aging Safety Building on Hill Avenue, which is currently the headquarters of the Knoxville Police Department. It's near downtown Knoxville, just down the street from the Civic Coliseum.

The Clayton Foundation says it is still interested in building the Knoxville Science Museum in that location but has been approached by other sites and is considering all options.

The world-class museum is the dream of philanthropist Jim Clayton, who believes the museum could draw a million visitors a year.

The city is in talks with Tennova to purchase the old Saint Mary's hospital property in North Knoxville for a new headquarters for KPD and the Knoxville Fire Department.

Clayton told 10News in September that he'd like to break ground in 2019.