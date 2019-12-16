BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A Knoxville native's artwork will help spread Christmas cheer across America.

Michael McGuiness, a resident at Life Care Center of Blount County, won a national contest with a painting of a Christmas tree in the back of a shiny red pickup truck.

The contest called for submissions from more than 200 Life Care Centers nationwide -- and there's only eight winners. McGuiness' painting won the top spot in the contest's Easter Division.

Contest organizers said it'll appear on Christmas cards sent to nursing and rehabilitation centers across the nation.

McGuinnes said his painting celebrates Appalachian traditions.

“I felt like this embodied an Appalachian Christmas,” McGuiness said. “A lot of people in this area share memories of loading trees in the back of their trucks once they picked them with their families during the season.”

McGuiness is a Knoxville native who spent his career as an architect. He raised seven children with his wife, Leta.