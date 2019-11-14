More than a year of work has wrapped up in Knoxville after the final LED streetlight lit up in downtown Knoxville.

City leaders celebrated the finish of the LED streetlight project, which converted more than 28,000 streetlight bulbs across the city to more energy-efficient LED lighting.

City leaders think they will save about $2 million in energy and maintenance costs with the new lights. As of June, the city said it could already see the difference in energy consumption by reducing the bill by more than $275,000 from two years ago.

"We're making it better for our environment. We're cleaning up our environment with these lights, and we're saving tax payers money," Mayor Madeline Rogero said.

Mayor Rogero said Knoxville is one of the first cities in the Southeast to retrofit all its streetlights to LED lighting.