Knoxville shows support for Ukraine, lighting up downtown walkway blue and yellow

The popular pedestrian bridge shined the colors of Ukraine on Tuesday as a show of support against an invasion from Russia.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — One of Knoxville's most iconic spots lit up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag on Tuesday as a show of support of the country, as soldiers and volunteer fighters resisted a Russian invasion.

The pedestrian bridge over Henley Street, near The Sunsphere, shined blue and yellow as the city joined hundreds across the world showing support for Ukraine. The colors matched the colors of the Ukrainian flag, also displayed on signs in the city as demonstrators called for action against Russia over the weekend.

"Knoxville stands in support of the people of Ukraine," said Knoxville Mayor Indya Kincannon on social media.

The display was made on the same day Russian forces escalated attacks on Ukraine's civilian centers, according to reports. Tuesday marked the sixth day of the invasion, now the largest ground war in Europe since World War II.

“Nobody will forgive. Nobody will forget,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed after the bloodshed on a square in Kharkiv.