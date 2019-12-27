KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The FDA has raised the minimum age to buy tobacco to 21.

The change includes e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges. The Centers for Disease Control says nearly 40 million U.S. adults still smoke cigarettes.

Nearly half a million Americans die prematurely of smoking or exposure to secondhand smoke every year.

President Donald Trump signed the bill into law last week. On Thursday night, the FDA's website updated to say it's illegal for anyone under 21 years old to buy tobacco products.

One of our viewers, Rebecca Wilson, wanted to know more.

"I was wondering about the new tobacco laws," Wilson said in an email. "I haven't seen it mentioned, but my friend is a convenience store manager and got the email from corporate."

The FDA caught many smoke shops in Knoxville off guard with the announcement. It comes as part of Congress' $1.4 million spending bill.

D's Wine and Liquor Store manager Lily Martin said the new law will make things smoother for her store -- but that's because they're already IDing folks for alcohol.

"I think we're going to get quite a bit of complaints," Martin said. "I don't think it's going to cause so much backlash and anger, I think it's just going to be a lot of complaints and frustration for people."

She said there hasn't been a lot of official information about how stores should enforce the law.

"We were a little confused here as far as if we were supposed to start doing this immediately. No one's notified us from the FDA, like, no one," Martin said. "So we don't know when we're supposed to start IDing for 21 at this point, which that's frustrating and confusing for us."

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture released a response Friday morning saying it's awaiting guidance from the FDA on how to enforce the new requirement.

Congressman Tim Burchett (R-Knoxville) voted no on the spending bill for multiple reasons. He thinks the minimum tobacco purchasing age should be decided on a state-by-state basis.

"I'd feel more confident in our state government to handle legislation like that," Burchett said.