Workers at a Knoxville Starbucks join national 'Strike with Pride' movement, closing down store on Wednesday

Starbucks Workers United organized the "Strike with Pride" movement to advocate for its LGBTQ+ workers while also pushing for a new contract.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Union workers at a Starbucks located near Northshore Drive and Pellissippi Parkway joined a national strike organized through Starbucks Workers United.

The strike, named "Strike with Pride," was organized to advocate for LGBTQ+ workers. According to the union, the strike will go from June 23 until June 30, and during the strike, workers will demand a new contract with union stores. Organizers of the strike also said they are asking for the company to stop its "illegal union-busting campaign, which has a significant impact on Starbucks' LGBTQIA+ workforce."

According to reports, around 150 locations are expected to join the strike during the week and the union said the strike started over decorations in some stores for Pride month.

In a statement to WBIR, the company said that they did not ban any Pride displays and that there was no change to any policy on Pride displays or how the company approaches celebrating Pride Month. Starbucks also said that it continues its support for LGBTQ+ causes.

Some clarification for those who have been following Strike with Pride. This is an UNFAIR LABOR PRACTICE STRIKE over Starbucks’ refusal to bargain over changes in pride decoration policies in addition to their illegal union-busting campaign impacting queer workers. — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) June 24, 2023

In late March, a Starbucks store located near Northshore Drive and Pellissippi Parkway decided to join the Starbucks Workers United Union. Workers there decided to join the strike, and they said the company was not allowing Pride Month decorations inside the store.

The location closed for the day on Wednesday, and workers said they were disappointed with the company. They also said they had no issues in the past year with hanging up Pride Month decorations.

It is one of four locations in the Knoxville area that have joined the union.