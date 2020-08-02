Friday was a night to shine for students with special needs and their families around the Knoxville area.

The National Night to Shine is an annual prom hosted by the Tim Tebow Foundation.

Students gathered at Black Oaks Heights Baptist Church to dance, walk the red carpet and crown prom royalty, all while celebrating what makes each person truly special.

"To see everybody come together, just celebrating each other. It is something you hardly ever see in this day and time. Just a celebration of people," Mark Scott, media director of Black Oak Heights Baptist Church, said.

The night ended with a video from Tim Tebow letting all the prom-goers know just how much they shone.

The first Night to Shine was held in 2015 across 44 churches in 26 states and three countries.

"We are so humbled to see what God is doing through this worldwide movement and it is truly amazing to see what happens when you tell 90,000 Kings and Queens of the prom that God loves them and has a special plan for their life!" the foundation said.