KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — How would you like to add a tiny Sunsphere to your Christmas tree?

Visit Knoxville has partnered with Knoxville-based Joy to the World Collectibles to sell a hand-crafted glass ornament based on Knoxville's most famous landmark.

There will only be 500 Sunshphere ornaments available before this Christmas, and you can order them online or purchase one at the Knoxville Visitors Center located at 301 S. Gay Street.

The ornaments cost $55 plus tax, with $5 of each purchase going into the Sunsphere Fund, a fund created by Visit Knoxville, with the City’s support, to help preserve and maintain this beloved city icon.

Additional ornaments will be available for purchase in January 2020.

Visit Knoxville said the idea for the ornament originated with Knoxville natives Guinn and Derek Boyce. The couple wanted to give back to the city they are proud to call home and reached out to Lisa Kelechava, President and Founder of Joy to the World Collectibles, along with the City of Knoxville and Visit Knoxville.

“The importance of the place the Sunsphere holds in our hearts and in our city cannot be overstated,” said Kim Bumpas, President of Visit Knoxville. “Our partnership with the ornament project supports this iconic structure with a must-have for this holiday season and an heirloom for years to come.”

“We hope to see this grow into something bigger and better than we can imagine, and by partnering with Visit Knoxville we think that can be achieved,” said Guinn Boyce.