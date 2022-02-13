KFD: Knox County home considered total loss after overnight fire

When crews arrived, they noticed the home was completely engulfed in flames, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — An overnight fire has destroyed a Knox County home.

Local fire companies responded to reports of a house fire at 2017 Amherst Ave. around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

When crews arrived, they noticed the home was completely engulfed in flames. Due to the heavy fire, crews were not immediately able to enter the home, KFD said.

Once the bulk of the fire was knocked down, crews entered the home and extinguished the fire, according to KFD.